TEAM exec offers reorientation for ambulance, emergency vehicle drivers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Drivers of emergency vehicles, like ambulances, also need reorientation of existing traffic laws to prevent a repeat of the traffic accident at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City on Saturday morning, April 22, that injured 14 individuals.

Arnold Malig-on, operations head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said that just like the other drivers, those assigned to emergency vehicles also need to exercise caution, especially when crossing busy intersections.

“Not all the time para namo, nga whenever naay pasyante, mo drive left or mo beat sa red light sila. Privilege ra man na depende gihapon sa [kondisyon sa] pasyente. But ingun ato nga case dili man guro to kinahanglan nga ingun ato nga dagan,” said Malig-on.

The TEAM official was referring to the ambulance from Barangay Looc in Mandaue City that collided with a SUV at the intersection of Ouano Avenue and C.D. Seno Street early on Saturday morning.

At least 14 individuals were injured in the accident.

According to the police, the ambulance was transporting a patient for chemotherapy to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center when it collided with the SUV. Due to the impact, the SUV also hit a nearby PUJ.

Malig-on said no one is exempt from the need to practice safe driving.

He, however, said that the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) is in the best position to discuss the privileges that are accorded to emergency vehicles.

