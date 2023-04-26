Cebu ordinance on inter-gov’t coordination gets backing from Cabinet execs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several Cabinet officials backed the recently enacted provincial ordinance that mandates national government agencies to coordinate with local government units (LGUs) here.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and Special Assistant to the President, Secretary Anton Lagdameo Jr., paid Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia a courtesy visit last Tuesday, April 25.

During their meeting, the Cabinet members told Capitol officials they would be sending representatives to attend the consultation for the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Cebu Provincial Ordinance No. 2023-02.

The consultation is scheduled to take place today, Wednesday (April 26).

The Provincial Board last April 5 passed Provincial Ordinance No. 2023-02 which directs all national government agencies and government-owned and controlled corporations to coordinate with the LGUs concerned in their policies, projects, and programs.

Abalos and Lagdameo also expressed support for the ordinance, according to a report from Sugbo News, the province-ran media outlet.

Abalos, a former mayor of Mandaluyong City, shared with Garcia that he understood where the governor was coming from and cited a similar ‘rough experience with a national government agency’ during his time as mayor, the same article stated.

The enactment of Provincial Ordinance No. 2023-02 came amid friction between the provincial government and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) over the handling of the African Swine Fever (ASF) situation in Cebu.

RELATED STORIES

Culling, as anti-ASF protocol, now unlawful in Cebu province

MOA signed for One Cebu-Interagency Interdiction Task Force

LGUs should be consulted on national programs

/dbs

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP