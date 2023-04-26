200 cops to secure 502nd Kadaugan sa Mactan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – At least 200 policemen would be deployed starting at dawn on Thursday, April 27, to secure the different activities of the 502nd “Kadaugan sa Mactan” at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said they expect a huge crowd, that would include local and foreign tourists, to witness the re-enactment of the historic battle led by Datu Lapulapu and other related activities.

The celebration will open with a flag raising and wreath laying ceremony at 7 a.m. This will be followed by the reenactment of the Battle of Mactan and a mass demonstration of arnis, a Filipino martial arts.

Another activity called “Sadsad sa Kadaugan” is scheduled at 4 p.m. followed by a street party at 7 p.m. and the grand fireworks display at 8 p.m.

Lim said he is anticipating a huge crowd to be around during the series of activities scheduled on Thursday.

“Kadaugan sa Mactan is not a local activity. This is an internationally known event here in our area of responsibility. Mao na nga ato gyud ni siyang gipangandaman,” he added.

To ensure that security preparations are in place, Lim led a walkthrough of the event venues on Tuesday, April 25.

On Wednesday, April 26, he also led the send off of LCPO personnel who are signed to provide area security.

“Ako ning gituyo because we need the blessings of our Almighty Father. Bisan unsa kanindot sa atong security plan, without the protection of our Almighty Father, dili gyud na siya mahimong successful,” Lim said.

During the send off ceremony, Lim told his subordinates to always stay alert and to never leave their assigned posts, especially for those who are assigned to secure the entrance and exit gates of the event venue.

The police would be also be getting augmentation from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), City Traffic and Management System (CTMS), and some force multipliers and volunteers.

To avoid discomfort, Lim is urging motorists to observe the traffic rerouting scheme that would be implemented by the CTMS.

Roads located close to the Mactan Shrine would be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday and would remain close until all of the activities are over.

Motorists, who are coming and are headed for Barangay Punta Engaño, are advised to take the Angasil access road located at the back of Mactan Newtown Center.

