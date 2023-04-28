Mom in Barili, Cebu treats students with perfect scores to free snacks

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A mother’s love and care are not confined to just her own home.

This mom from Barili town in Cebu is a living proof to this as she shares her blessings even to those outside of her family, especially those who strive.

Mommy Livy Gerodia is making rounds on social media for her gesture of giving free snacks to students who get perfect scores in their exams.

Gerodia is a 56-year-old sari-sari store vendor in Barili town, which is approximately 50 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Gerodia’s youngest daughter, Jessiel Ivy Gedoria, shared pictures of her mom’s touching gesture to students on social media, which immediately touched the hearts of netizens.

In the post, Mommy Livy’s small store is seen with a placard saying free snacks is given to students who get perfect scores in their exams.

The elder Gerodia has been selling to students of the Bartolome and Manuela Panares Memorial National High School in Poblacion, Barili for a year now.

This placard posted in her store somehow motivates students to aim high during exams.

“FREE SNACKS for the first 20 EXAM PERFECT SCORES, CHOICES: 1 pc toron or juice + solut, juce + sinudlan,” reads her sign.

In a Facebook post of Jessiel, she shared how her mother has always been fond of students she meets everyday.

“Mama is not a teacher, but she receives sweet morning greetings from students every day. She’s not their mother, but she treats them like a child of her own. She gives snacks for free to those who are hungry but have no pennies in their pockets. She treats them kindly and asks them if they have taken their breakfast or lunch,” reads her caption.

Mommy Livy, according to her daughter, has managed to supported her three children by cooking and selling chicharong bulaklak (deep-fried ruffled fat), which is a local favorite.

By selling this famous Filipino street food, she was able to help her children reach their maximum potentials—one now works as a sales manager and scholarship coordinator, while Jessiel is a third year education student.

Netizens commended mommy Livy’s “kind and generous heart.”

“A woman with a generous love in her heart ..she served God in her own little world,” one netizen wrote.

“Good heart nanay nga talaga,” another one commented. (You really have a good heart mother.)

