Hoop Nation’s maiden Inter-BPO League unfolds Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Business Processing and Outsourcing (BPO) professionals will get to strut their wares in basketball as the Hoop Nation Inter-BPO League unfolds on Sunday, April 30, at the City Sports Club-Cebu gymnasium.

The tournament which is on its inaugural season will field in 22 teams competing into two groups, the East Coast and West Coast divisions.

The tournament powered by Hype-Pro Power Drink is expected to run for three months.

The teams vying in the East Coast division are Techma Fuse, Techma Nights, Conduent, TTEC, Bankers, Dynnino, Synchrony, TDCX, Real Page, Omega Health Cae, Optum, and Iploy.

Meanwhile, the West Coast will field in Newfold Wolves, Accenture, Amazon, OP360, Tech Mighties, Homesourced Inc., Fusion, Xtend_Ops, Wipro, and Tahche Outsourcing Services.

The tournament format will have a single round robin in the elimination round. The top eight teams per division will compete in the playoffs. The top four teams heading into the playoffs will have a twice-to-beat advantage.

The division champions will then clash in a best-of-three finals series for the overall crown and the title as the inaugural champions of the Hoop Nation Inter-BPO League.

