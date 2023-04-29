Park Eun-bin, Song Hye-kyo, Lee Sung-min lead winners at Baeksang Arts Awards

Park Eun-bin won the Daesang award, while Song Hye-kyo and Lee Sung-min bagged the top acting honors for television category at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards held in Incheon, South Korea, on Friday, April 28.

Park Eun-bin took home the Daesang award, the highest honor in any awards show, for her performance in the hit 2022 TV series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.” Song Hye-kyo and Lee Sung-min, meanwhile, were recognized for their role in “The Glory” and “Reborn Rich,” respectively.

“The Glory” also bagged this year’s best drama award as well as the best supporting actress honor for Lim Ji-yeon. Yoo In-shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” won the best director award.

Following is the full list of winners at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards:

Television category

Daesang (Grand Prize) : Park Eun-bin for “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

Best Drama: "The Glory"

Best Director: Yoo In-shik for "Extraordinary Attorney Woo"

Best Actor: Lee Sung-min for "Reborn Rich"

Best Actress: Song Hye-kyo for "The Glory"

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Woo-jin for "Narco-Saints"

Best Supporting Actress: Lim Ji-yeon for "The Glory"

Best New Actor: Moon Sang-min for "Under the Queen's Umbrella"

Best New Actress: Noh Yoon-seo for "Crash Course in Romance"

Best Variety Show: "Psick Show"

Best Educational Show: "Adult Kim Jang Ha"

Best Male Entertainer: Kim Jong-kook

Best Female Entertainer: Lee Eun-ji

Best Screenplay: Park Hae-young for "My Liberation Notes"

Technical Award (Art Direction): Ryu Seong-hee for "Little Women"

TikTok Popularity Award: Jinyoung, IU

Film category

Grand Prize: “Decision to Leave”

“Decision to Leave” Best Film: “The Night Owl”

“The Night Owl” Best Director: Park Chan-wook for “Decision to Leave”

Best New Director: Ahn Tae-jin for “The Night Owl”

Best Actor: Ryu Jun-yeol for "The Night Owl"

Best Actress: Tang Wei for "Decision to Leave"

Best Supporting Actor: Byun Yo-han for "Hansan: Rising Dragon"

Best Supporting Actress: Park Se-wan for "6/45"

Best New Actor: Jinyoung for "Christmas Carol"

Best New Actress: Kim Si-eun for "Next Sohee"

Best Screenplay: Jung Ju-ri for "Next Sohee"

Technical Award (Cinematography): Lee Mo-gae for "Hunt"

Gucci Impact Award: "Next Sohee"

