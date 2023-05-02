Pure love: Honor student tags along younger brother to school so she can watch over him

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A teacher from Agusan del Sur is making hearts melt online with a simple Tiktok video of her student and her younger brother.

Edelyn Buhawe, a grade seven teacher from Guadalupe, Esperanza, Agusan del Sur, took time to capture precious moments of her student, Rose Marie Verbo, and her younger brother Leonard at school.

Buhawe shared on her Tiktok that Rose brings her three-year-old brother to school because exams are fast approaching and Rose didn’t want to miss school, especially because she is an honor student in their class.

The teacher said she learned that Rose brings her younger brother to school since no one would be left to look after him when she went to school. Rose’s father works as a farmer, while her mother is in Butuan City, working in a small food stall.

Rose is the fourth child out of six other siblings and Leonard is their youngest.

“Dinadala niya yung brother niya dahil walang magbabantay sa bahay nila. ‘Yung nanay niya is nandon po daw sa Butuan City nagtatrabaho sa karenderya. Minsan nga lang makakauwi dahil mahal ang pamasahe. ‘Yung tatay niya, kailangang magtrabaho sa bukid para may pambili ng bigas. Kaya dinadala niya yung kapatid niya kasi walang magbabantay at yung iba niyang kapatid is nag-aaral din,” shared Buhawe.

(She brings her brother because no one will watch him at home. Their mother is working in Butuan City, in a food stall. She rarely comes home because fare is expensive. Their father is working as a farmer so he could provide food. That’s why she has to bring her brother because no one else can watch over him as her siblings are also in school.)

In the Tiktok video, you can see that the Leonard seating right next to his sister while she attends her classes.

Buhawe mentioned that there was this one time Leonard wanted to sleep and was about to throw a tantrum, so she offered her folding chair for him to take a nap.

“Every time makikita ko siya kasama kapatid niya, minsan naawa ako kasi may time na iiyak ‘yung bata kasi natatakot siya sa mga classmates ng ate niya. Yung mga classmates niya naawa rin sa kanya dahil yung bata ayaw makikipaghalubilo, sa ate niya lang talaga siya lumalapit,” she added.

(Every time I see them, I pity them because there are times the brother cries because he gets scared of her sister’s classmates. Her classmates, meanwhile, also pity them because the brother doesn’t mingle, he only stays with his sister.)

Rose’s love for her brother and determination to succeed in life gives everyone a breath of fresh air and an a whole new look in life.

Netizens were touched with the young student’s love for her brother.

“Ka amazing oi. You will be blessed, ate,” one netizen said to the post shared by CDN Digital.

“God bless you ate,” another one said.

THE TEACHER’S MESSAGE:

“My message to Rosemarie, mag-aral siyang mabuti upang makamit niya ang mga pangarap, palaging magpakumbaba at mabait. At para sa mga kabataan diyan, nawa’y maging inspirasyon ito sainyo, na sana ay huwag po tayo puro reklamo lang, dahil may mga tao/kabataan diyan na mas naghihirap pero hindi ito naging hadlang para sa kanila para magpatuloy sa pag aral. Tandaan niyo, andito lang kami palagi mga guro bilang pangalawang magulang ninyo, na laging umintindi at tutulungan kayo para matupad ito.”

