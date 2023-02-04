Son of neck-slashing victim calls mother’s saviors ‘angels’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The son of the neck-slashing incident in downtown Cebu City on January 30, calls the students who saved his mother’s life angels.

Alobert Zamora, the son of 54-year-old fruit vendor, Bernadeta Zamora, was so grateful to the nursing students who rushed to help his mom when she was attacked by her jealous live-in partner.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) videos reveal a gruesome incident of a man slashing the neck of an elderly fruit vendor, on a sidewalk along C. Padilla Street on Monday, January 30.

The footage also showed how a group of students rushed to the aid of the bleeding victim and called an ambulance.

The suspect identified as Edwin Salazar Lumacad casually walked away from the crime scene but was nabbed by bystanders.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to Cebu City Medical Center for immediate treatment.

Days after the attack, Zamora disclosed that his mother is now in stable condition and is slowly recovering in the hospital.

“Karon, stable na iyang kahimtang. Makasulti na siya gamay. Nya paggahapon, nangayo siyag kaon nya di pa man pwede. Nangayo siyag tubig. Murag arang-arang na gyud, naa na gyud improvement ba,” he said.

On the day of the attack, Zamora recalled that he was on his way home from work when he received the call from the ambulance about what had happened to his mother.

Rushing to the hospital, he said he cried upon seeing his mother with an injury in the neck, vomiting, and with her eyes closed.

“Wala na ko magtoo nga mabuhi pa,” Zamora said upon remembering what he thought at the moment.

Zamora expressed his extreme gratitude to the nursing students from the University of Cebu, whom he referred to as his mother’s angels, for being at the scene and acting so quickly to make sure his mother stays alive.

He admitted that without them, his mother would be dead now.

“Miss Angel ug sa imong mga kaubanan, daghan kaayong salamat ninyong tanan sa pagluwas sa akong inahan, nga nasumpayan pa gyud tawn iyang kinabuhi,” he relayed his message to the students.

Zamora said that the students truly deserve to be recognized for their heroic actions and plans to thank them in person at the recognition event to be held at the Cebu City Police Office this Monday.

When asked about the possible motive behind the attack, Zamora told the press that the reason was plain jealousy and accusations of cheating.

Zamora revealed that this is not the first time that Lumacad, who is his mother’s live-in partner, has been violent towards her.

He revealed that they have been living together for around three years and the suspect has been physically abusive because of jealousy.

“Kanang tawhana seloso kaayo na. Nya dili kay kausa ra na niya gibuhat sa ako inahan ba. Dili ra kay kana ra nga iya gipasakitan, iyang gipusposan pa nag dos por dos sauna. Nya naay one time nga iyang gisabligan og bas ang mata,” he said.

He said that his mother reported these abuses to the police.

Eventually, he was able to convince his mother to separate from Lumacad or he would retaliate with violence. But the suspect was relentless and kept coming back.

This is why when Zamora heard about the attack on Monday, he knew right away that the perpetrator was his mother’s live-in partner.

Lumacad is now in jail and is facing charges of frustrated homicide and violence against women and children.

Zamora stated that as a son, there is no chance that he would forgive his mother’s attacker. Their family, he said, is determined to file a case against the suspect. | with CDND Intern Emmariel Ares

