Body of missing Korean diver found in waters of Panglao, Bohol

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | May 03,2023 - 09:48 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The body of a missing Korean national was retrieved in the waters near Panglao town in Bohol province on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

In a social media post, the municipality of Panglao said that Korean diver was reported missing on Monday, May 1, after he reportedly drowned near the waters of Balicasag Island.

Retrieval operations was launched on Tuesday, which started at 10 a.m. and continued for five hours or until 3 p.m., the municipal government said.

It was spearheaded by Mayor Edgardo Arcay and Vice Mayor Noel Hormachuelos, in close coordination with T.A.R.S.I.E.R. 117, the Philippine Coast Guard, Panglao Association of Dive Operators (PADO), the Philippine National Police (PNP), Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO), technical diver-volunteers and the Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Cebu.

As this developed, the municipal government said that the “operations of the dive shop which catered to the victim and his companions are temporarily suspended pending investigation.”

