Cebu Daily Newscast: Lakers top Warriors in Game 1

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, May 4.

The Los Angeles Lakers leaned on the late-game heroics of D’Angelo Russell and the all-around brilliance of Anthony Davis in beating the Golden State Warriors, 117-112, and grabbing a 1-0 lead in their best-of-7 Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday. Russell stalled a Golden State rally by sinking a tiebreaking hoop with 1:24 remaining while Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 23 rebounds as the Lakers took Game 1 from the defending champions.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday urged schools to shift to blended learning anew as the El Niño phenomenon looms and will make the hot weather conditions “unbearable for learners.” Gatchalian, head of the Senate committee on basic education, made the call after the state weather bureau raised an El Niño alert on Tuesday amid worsening heat in several areas across the country.

An official of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has appealed to parents to have their children vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases such as poliomyelitis, measles, and rubella. DOH-7 Director Jaime Bernadas issued this appeal, in a press conference on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, as he admitted that the measles-rubella and oral poliomyelitis vaccination in the region and in the national level took a setback in the past few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered executives from the City Hall and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to take over Operation Second Chance following another jailbreak there. Officials confirmed that at least 30 Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) bolted the facility in Brgy. Kalunasan around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3. Twenty-seven of the escapees were caught while three others remain at large.

RELATED STORIES

Pagasa: Severe dry spell to start in next 3 months

Sixers’ Joel Embiid named NBA Most Valuable Player

Cebu City dads want recent escape of CILCs from Operation Second Chance probed

Jailbreak in Cebu City: One recaptured, one killed, one still at large

Chikiting Ligtas vaccination drive for kids launched

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP