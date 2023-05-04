Family in Barili, Cebu saves 3 owlets

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A family in Barili town recently went above and beyond to save the lives of three very young birds.

In January, Dioscoro Bayno discovered a nest with four eggs while gathering grass for livestock feeding in Upper Gaway-gaway, Barangay Sayaw.

He checked on the eggs regularly until three of them hatched in March. However, a few days later, Bayno noticed that the mother bird had not returned to the nest, leaving the hatchlings vulnerable to the elements.

Determined to save the young birds, Bayno brought them home and cared for them tirelessly over the next few weeks, feeding them fresh fish or chicken intestines until they developed feathers and grew strong enough to be released back into the wild.

On Wednesday, May 3, the birds – named Araw, Buwan, and Bituin – were turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) after Bayno reported the rescue to Mayor Pablo John “John-John” Garcia IV.

According to Forester Leo T. Remitar of DENR, the birds rescued by Dioscoro Bayno are Philippine Grass Owl/Eastern Grass Owl (Tyto longimembris).

These birds are not considered extinct and are labeled as “least concern” globally. However, Remitar requested the public to refrain from hunting them as they play a significant role in controlling farm pests.

Personnel from Barili’s Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) assisted in the safe retrieval of the birds from Bayno’s residence and ensured their proper turnover to DENR. The department decided to temporarily house the birds at their accredited farm, the Molavewood Farms in Dakit, Barili.

Bayno’s heartwarming rescue story demonstrates the power of kindness and compassion towards all living creatures, no matter how small.

Bayno’s actions not only saved the lives of these three young birds but also contributed to the preservation of a valuable species and its role in the ecosystem.

