Cebu Daily Newscast: USC, USJ-R lead top 10 universities in Cebu City

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, May 5.

Six Cebu-based universities made it to the list of the Top 100 universities in the Philippines with the University of San Carlos clinching a spot in the Top 10. USC was ranked seventh in the list. EduRank, an independent metric-based ranking of universities, also named in the Top 100 the University of San Jose -Recoletos at 32nd, Southwestern University – Phinma at 36th, Cebu Normal University at 43rd, Cebu Institute of Medicine at 68th, and the University of the Visayas at the 95th spot.

A family in Barili town in southwestern Cebu saved the lives of three Philippine Grass Owls. This was after Dioscor Bayno brought home three owl hatchlings to his house to take care of them after the birds’ mother did not return to the nest.

After the three birds were strong enough to return to the wild, Bayno turned them over on May 3 to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

In Serbia, a 13-year-old boy, went on a shooting rampage at a Belgrade school on Wednesday, (Thursday in Manila), in a planned attack killing eight fellow pupils and a security guard.

Veselin Milic, head of Belgrade police, said the attacker, who planned everything carefully, had two guns and two petrol bombs.

Gloria Diaz said that she is not in favor of transwomen, married women, and single mothers joining Miss Universe, pointing out that they should establish their own pageants instead.

Diaz, herself a former Miss Universe titleholder, made known her sentiments during an ambush interview which was posted by showbiz platform Push on its YouTube channel last Tuesday, May 2, where she was asked to give her opinion about the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) waiving its rule against transwomen, married women, and those with children.

RELATED STORIES

USC graduate tops Jan. 2023 Architecture Licensure Exam

A happy tale on World Stray Animals Day: Tatay’s unwavering love for stray dogs

Police arrest suspect in fatal mass shooting at Atlanta medical center

Transgender women in beauty pageants: Gloria Diaz’s take and two other sides of the issue

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP