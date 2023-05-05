Thieves located through stolen AirPods
The Quezon City police nabbed on May 3, 2023, a couple who stole luxury items from a home in Quezon City by using the device tracker in the Apple AirPods that were among the stolen items.
The police arrested John Daniel Manlapaz, 23, and his partner Alina Guazon, 21, who were identified by video footage from the home of victim Kenneth Abay.
The couple were traced via the AirPods that led the police to their home in Caloocan City.
Aside from P363,500 worth of stolen items found at the couple’s home, they were found in possession of firearms and ammunition. —ABBY BOISER
