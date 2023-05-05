Cebuana candidates show off in Miss Universe Philippines National Costume competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Philippine Agriculture.

This is the theme for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines for the National Costume.

The candidates showcased their national costumes, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Leyte Normal University.

Airissh Ramos of Eastern Samar bagged the award as the best in National Costume for this year’s MUPH.

Cebuana candidates Clare Inso of Lapu-Lapu City and Dianne Padillo of Cebu City were also stunning in the creations of Cebuano designer Axel Que.

Padillo emerged as a beautiful scarecrow using her costume as a storyteller.

“As an homage to this year’s central theme of AGRICULTURE, we wanted to create something magical and out of the box. We decided to ditch the decadence of dramatic detailing, and just go for a modest “storytelling” approach. This fictional interpretation, dives deep into a nostalgic longing and appreciation for the simple things in life. It is also the first time we’re incorporating organic elements to the overall composition: a mix of dried botanicals really create an interesting layer of textures, resulting in nuanced shapes and forms,” reads her caption.

Lapu-Lapu’s Inso bloomed in her pink floral ensemble inspired the hermaphrodite goddess of fertility and agriculture, “Lakapati.”

“The giver of food and prosperity, and the most understanding and kind of all the deities.

Every time of harvest, the people raise their children in heaven and pray,” reads her caption.

Make sure to mark your calendars for this year’s MUP coronation night this coming May 13.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

IN PHOTOS: Cebu’s Miss Universe PH bets sizzle in swimsuit challenge