Amparo, Azarcon make weight, ready to fight for PH minimumweight title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Jake “El Bambino” Amparo and his opponent, Clyde Azarcon of Big Yellow Boxing Gym officially sealed their duel for the Philippine Games & Amusements Board minimumweight title in the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 10 after passing the mandatory weigh-in on Friday in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The bout will be happening at the Guindulman Civic Center in Guindulman town, Bohol.

Amparo and Azarcon will battle for 12 rounds for the vacant Philippine title.

During the weigh-in earlier on Friday, Amparo easily tipped the scales at 103 pounds. Amparo was two pounds lighter than the 105lbs contracted weight.

However, Azarcon came in overweight in his first try at 106lbs. He tried to strip off his clothes, but still remained overweight.

Azarcon managed to weigh-in at 105lbs after he was given by match officials two hours to shed off the excess weight.

Amparo eyes second win

The 25-year-old Amparo will try to impress his hometown folks in Guindulman as he eyes his second straight win following a split decision loss in Thailand last November.

Amparo who is also the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific minimumweight champion has a record of 12 wins with four losses, one draw, and two knockouts. His latest bout was against Charlie Malupangue last February in Calape town, Bohol where he won by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Azarcon of Davao City is longing to end his three-fight losing skid. The 28-year-old Azarcon lost of his three major bouts last year.

He lost to ARQ Boxing Stable’s John Paul Gabunilas and he went on to lose a bigger bout, against Lito Dante in the same year for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International minimumweight title via a fourth-round technical knockout in Paranaque City.

Worse, Azarcon suffered another knockout defeat against Japanese Yuga Ozaki in Osaka, Japan last December.

He now has 17-6-1 (win-loss-draw) record with six knockouts.

Gentalan, Dianxing co-main event match

In the co-main event, Shane Gentallan of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable and his Chinese opponent DianXing Zhu also passed the official weigh-in.

Gentallan exactly weighed in at 108lbs, while Zhu stepped on the scales at 107.5lbs to schedule their 10-rounder WBC ABCO Silver junior flyweight showdown.

Seven other undercard bouts will be featured in the fight card.

