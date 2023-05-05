COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency, says WHO

By: Agence France Presse - Inquirer.net | May 05,2023 - 10:00 PM
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

GENEVA, Switzerland — The COVID-19 pandemic, which for over three years has killed millions of people, wreaked economic havoc and deepened inequalities, no longer constitutes a global health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday.

It is “with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, estimating that the pandemic had killed “at least 20 million” people — nearly three times the official estimate.

DOH: PH still in COVID-19 emergency phase 

TAGS: COVID-19, WHO, World Health Organization
