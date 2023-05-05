COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency, says WHO

GENEVA, Switzerland — The COVID-19 pandemic, which for over three years has killed millions of people, wreaked economic havoc and deepened inequalities, no longer constitutes a global health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday.

It is “with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, estimating that the pandemic had killed “at least 20 million” people — nearly three times the official estimate.

RELATED STORY:

DOH: PH still in COVID-19 emergency phase

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP