Electrical engineering exams top-notcher: Dare to dream and work hard to achieve it

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While he made sure he passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Exam, the fact that he landed in the seventh spot of all the takers is a surprise for the 24-year-old Kyle Bowen Arciaga from Barangay Tinago, Cebu City.

“Wala man ko gaexpect [na mag top-notcher], pero nagexpect ko nga mupasar ko kay nangandoy ra ko ba nga makabawi na ko sa akong mama, sa akong papa. Mao ra jud na akong gihunahuna,” Arciaga said.

(I was not expecting [to be a top-notcher], but I was expecting to pass because I wished to pay back my mama and my papa. That is the only thing that I was thinking.)

“Pagkita nako sa akong ngan nga nakapasar ko, makahilak ka ba kay naa g’yod diay plano ang Ginoo nimo g’yod despite sa imong mga kalisod…Namalik tanan imong experiences ba. Pero kanang pagtop, wala pa g’yod nisink in nako,” he added.

(When I saw that I passed, you can really cry because God has really a plan for you despite your hardships…You will be reminded of all the experience. But to top it, that has not sink in yet.)

Seventh in electrical engineering exams

Arciaga, a University of Cebu (UC) graduate, is the lone Cebuano who made it to the top 10 of the April 2023 Registered Electrical Engineers (REE) Licensure Exams, which produced 3,339 passers out of 5,771 takers.

Arciaga landed in the seventh place after garnering an average rate of 90.40 percent.

Although he considered other engineering specializations, Arciaga said electrical engineering was the closest to his heart. He said his mother told him he was already interested in assembling things while he was just a child.

While he admitted that he is not the typical “naning” or hardworking student at first, he said he later realized the importance of setting goals in life for a good future.

“High school, puro ra ko lingaw. Makaingon jud ko gilingaw nako akong kaugalingon paghigh school, kay inig college lahi na ang journey. Mao nay nisud sa akong hunahuna. Ari nako nakamata, pagtungtong nakog first year nga dili diay lalim ang kinabuhi kung dili ka maningkamot,” he said.

(In high school, I was not that serious, it was more on enjoying myself. I can say that I was just entertaining myself in high school because in college that is a different journey. That is what entered my mind. This is where I woke up, when I reached first year, that life here is not easy if I won’t work hard.)

Challenges, scholarships, dreams

Arciaga, the youngest of two siblings, has his fair share of struggles in life, including the financial challenges he encountered in college.

While enjoying a scholarship, he said this was not enough to cover his tuition; his father provided for his fees until his father lost his job when Arciaga was just in his second year in college.

“Gipangulbaan ko unsaon nako paghuman og skwela nga ganahan man ko magfocus, di ko ganahan manarbaho,” he said.

(I was worried because how I can I finish my schooling because I wanted to focus, I don’t want to work yet.)

Fortunately, with perseverance, he found another scholarship that made his way through college.

Moreover, like other students during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arciaga also had to cope with the challenges of full-distance learning.

But since he wanted to be an engineer, he said he had to survive it even though he did not have internet connection at home.

“Kahibawo lang ko nga lahi-lahi mi [students] og mga experience, pero maningkamot lang g’yod kay dako man gud og tabang ang pageskwela. Di lang ka maghuna-huna sa mga naachieve nimo. Mahimo kang maprinsipyo nga tawo, nga naa kay baruganan, [ug] di ra ka mayanoyano sa uban,” he said.

(I know that students have different experiences, but we will just strive to work hard because education would be a big help later. You just don’t have to think about what you have achieved. You can become a principled person, who has a stand [and] you won’t be easily used by others.)

“Kung mangandoy ka, dapat lihukon sad nimo sad (If you dream, then you work for it),” he added as he thanked his family and his school in aiding him to fulfill one of his dreams in life.

