Watsons Race for Wellness: The Beauty Adventure in Cebu City

Run your way towards good health because running or jogging is the best cardio you can do. Join the Watsons Race for Wellness: The Beauty Adventure as the run goes to SM Seaside Cebu on May 27 at 4pm.

Register now at Race Roster.com and enjoy the fun run with your family, officemates, friends, or even with your partners.

It will be a fun, colorful, and exciting event with lots of surprises and freebies for runners. For beauty enthusiast runners, get ready as you will pass through the giant beauty obstacles during the race. Runners will also get to pass through an inflatable tunnel with foam. There will be a party after the run with lots of Cebuano performers.

Register now at Race Roster.com and enjoy the fun run with your family, officemates, friends, or even with your partners.

READ MORE:

You can run in the 5K or 10K categories. Take advantage of the early bird discounts and pay only Php950 for the 5K event. The regular rate is Php1,000. For the 10K event, the early bird rate is Php1,100 while the regular rate is Php1,200. Each race kit includes a singlet, bib, finisher’s medal, and a loot bag.

To be updated with news, events, discounts, and perks, download the Watsons App now from Google Play Store, Apple Store or Huawei AppGallery.

READ MORE: Watsons Invests In Delivery Services, Upgrades Their Mobile App

About Watsons Philippines

Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of A.S. Watson Group, the world’s largest international health & beauty retailer. Today, Watsons is the leading health and beauty brand with successful operations in 15 markets.

READ MORE: Watsons brings new retail technology through its integrated Online + Offline Shopping experience

In 2002, A.S. Watson Group joined hands with SM Prime Holdings Inc., the Philippines, leading shopping mall developer. The partnership brought about the first Watsons stores in SM Megamall and The Podium (Ortigas). Today, Watsons operates 1000+ stores in the Philippines serving more than 100,000 customers per day.

READ MORE: Watsons recognized for contributions to government’s vaccination program

Watsons strives to ensure that its customers get the best value for their money through monthly promotions, special offers, and continuous consumer marketing programs. Each Watsons store houses nothing but the best brands from top manufacturers all over the world and carries its own competitively priced, high-quality private labels and brands. With more than 1000 brands ranging from medicines, cosmetics, and fragrances to personal care items and general merchandise, Watsons Your Personal Store delivers only the best health, wellness, and beauty solutions to each customer.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

8 items you need to get from Watsons Most Loved People’s Choice list

Sa Watsons Ako! Save the environment by choosing sustainable health, beauty, and wellness options