Pastry Pub Serves Sweet and Intense Dessert Cocktails at the Entrep Fair 2023

Student-owned business, Pastry Pub serves one-of-a-kind dessert cocktails at the Entrep Fair 2023 held at Ayala Malls Central Bloc.

Our goal for Pastry Pub is for it to grow as a cafe bar in the future – ZOE OVILE Pastry Pub Marketing Manager

Rum-infused Brownies

Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship students Stella Deiparine, Gem Japitana and Zoe Oville created their own version of brownies by infusing it with rum.

They introduced three flavors namely Mad Batter, Lemon Drops and Boozy Brownies. The Boozy Brownies is a classic brownie with 2 shots of alcohol content. Mad Batter consists of the classic brownie ingredients, chocolate ganache and coconut shreds with 8 shots of alcohol content. On the other hand, Lemon drops brownies have a balance of sweetness and sourness, and contain 4 shots of alcohol content.

Gin-infused Pomelo Drink

Apart from baked goodies, Pastry Pub also serves cocktail drinks. The sweet yet intense flavor of the brownies is best paired with Pastry Pub’s newest cocktail dessert drink–Boozy Pomelo infused with gin. The Boozy Pomelo drink costs only 50 php.

Behind the Business

Hands-on and hardworking, the founders of Pastry Pub drew their inspiration from the Filipinos’ love for sweets.

Head baker and Manager Stella Deiparine mentioned that she learned baking through her mother’s previous food business. She later adopted those skills and taught her business partners.

“Our goal for Pastry Pub is for it to grow as a cafe bar in the future,” said Pastry Pub Marketing Manager Zoe Oville.

“We also want to expand our business here in the Philippines,” said General Manager Gem Japitana.

“We offer quality products that are worth their money,” added Japitana.

Get the brownies in a box of six in plain or assorted flavors. Price starts at 230 php. They also have non-alcoholic brownies for those below 18 years of age.

Contact 0907 638 4190 to pre-order. For more info, please follow @PastryPubph on Facebook and Instagram.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES: