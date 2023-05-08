Cebu Daily Newscast: NLEX terminates JR Quiñahan contract

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, May 8.

Cebu’s JR Quiñahan, whose participation in an unsanctioned game that went wrong when he traded blows with a foreign player, was given his walking papers by NLEX, with the remainder of his hefty contract terminated on Saturday.

The Road Warriors announced that Quiñahan “may sign with any PBA team” after deciding that his multiple appearances in unsanctioned games, including the one that resulted in a brawl in Cebu, broke contract rules.

Mayor Domingo Mirrar of Lakewood in Zamboanga del Sur has asked Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos that his town be allocated a firetruck, saying that it has been a standing request in the last 35 years.

Lakewood has a population of 21,559 people, according to the 2020 census.

Anthony Davis scored 25 points with 13 rebounds and LeBron James added 21 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded for a 127-97 blowout on Saturday over the visiting Gloden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers took a 2-1 lead in the series.

Panglao town is no longer just a destination for those who wanted to have fun under the sun because of its white sand beaches and world-class dive sites.

This 4th class municipality in Bohol province is also becoming a destination for local and foreign tourists who wanted to try karting.

RELATED STORIES

Bohol LGUs told: Protect marine resources, learn from Panglao’s experience

PBA penalizes 10 players for ‘ligang labas’ participation; Jio Jalalon fined P100K

PBA chief Willie Marcial to meet with ‘ligang labas’ participants

In light of Carmen town melee, another exhibition with PBA players scheduled in Davao

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP