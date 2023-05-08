Another victim of Pamplona massacre dies; death toll climbs to 10

By: Faith Argosino - Inquirer.net | May 08,2023 - 06:35 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A man who was shot during the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo last March 4 died on Sunday, bringing the death count of the killing incident to 10.

In a Facebook post, Degamo’s camp revealed the passing of victim Fredilino Cafe Jr. two months after the Pamplona massacre occurred.

“We mourn the passing of [Cafe], also known as ‘Putok,’ from the Provincial Engineering Office of Umanod, Santa Catalina. His death marks the tenth victim of the Negros Oriental massacre that occurred two months and three days ago in the residence of Governor Degamo,” the post reads.

“He succumbed to his death from his gunshot wounds from 2 months and three days ago from the bloody terror attack in the residence of Governor Degamo,” it added.

Based on earlier reports, nine other individuals, including Degamo, died while being brought to four different hospitals in the province following the attack.

Aside from Cafe and Degamo, other victims were Jessie Bot-ay, 48; Jose Marie Ramirez, 41; Jerome Maquiling, 48; Jomar Canseco, 33; Crispin Vallega, 40; Florenda Quinikito; Joseph Netada; and Michael Gidan Fabugais.

Fourteen others sustained gunshot wounds on their bodies.

