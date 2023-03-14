DSWD-7 extends assistance to Negros Oriental shooting survivors and victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has extended a total of P513,224 in financial assistance to the survivors and victims of the shooting incident that killed Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and eight others, in Barangay Isidro, Pamplona town.

In a statement, the agency said the assistance was provided to 21 victim-survivors and eight bereaved families, of whom 21 are recuperating and are currently admitted to various hospitals.

“The reported affected individuals in the shooting incident were verified by the concerned local government units (LGUs) and DSWD-7 through the Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) Team in the province of Negros Oriental,” the DSWD-7 said.

The DSWD-7 said its SWAD team conducted intake interviews and provided initial psychological first aid to all the bereaved families and victim-survivors.

Moreover, referrals were forwarded to the MALASAKIT Center for hospital bill coverage for some individuals admitted to the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital.

Based on the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center’s (DROMIC) database on the Summary of Assistance Provided on the Shooting Incident, of the total cost of assistance delivered, the DSWD-7 has extended P250,000 in cash assistance for other support services, P90,000 in cash for food assistance, another P80,000 in cash for burial assistance, and P53,750 in cash for medical assistance.

The Field Office has also provided family food packs amounting to P28,474 and P11,000 for educational assistance.

“The DSWD-7 also paused the 4Ps registration to ensure the potential

beneficiaries and staff’s safety and to respect the province’s time of grief,” the DSWD-7 said.

