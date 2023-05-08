Grade 8 student accused of vandalism surrenders

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A Grade 8 student of Pusok National High School appeared at the office of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan on Monday, May 8, to admit that he was responsible for vandalizing concrete walls and fences in Barangay Ibo.

The 17-year-old student said he finds “satisfaction” and “happiness” in vandalism, something that he has been doing for a while now.

In fact, he was also arrested last month for vandalism and was placed at the city’s Home Care facility for a week. He was released from the facility last April 28.

In addition, he was also made to render community service in Barangay Pajo where he came from.

But he never learned his lesson.

The minor continued to vandalize concrete walls and fences in the city, which was in violation of the city’s anti-vandalism ordinance.

Informants told Chan through his ‘Isumbong ni Mayor Ahong’ Facebook page that the boy was responsible for the vandalism of walls in Barangay Ibo.

Personnel from the mayor’s office visited the boy’s school on Monday to locate him.

The boy, who was accompanied by his mother and teacher, then visited the mayor’s office at City Hall on Monday afternoon, May 8, to surrender.

Chan said the city government would initiate the filing of appropriate charges against the minor.

According to Chan, the minor would be asked to pay a fine that would total to P67, 000 for the offenses that he has committed.

The city’s anti-vandalism ordinance mandates the payment of a P3, 000 fine for the first offense, upon conviction in court. Second offense is punishable with a fine of P4, 000 and P5,000 for the 3rd offense

Chan said that the boy would again have to stay at the Home Care facility while they prepare the charges against him.

Meanwhile, Chan said he is grateful to the Oponganons for their cooperation.

“Pasalamat ta sa informant nga nitabang gyud sa atong kampanya sa pagsumpo aning mga nag-vandal,” Chan said.

Chan ahs been campaigning against vandalism as a means to keep their city clean and orderly.

