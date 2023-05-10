Carcar’s Kabkaban contingent to compete in S. Korea festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Kabkaban Festival contingent from Carcar City, southern Cebu is now in South Korea to compete in an international dance festival.

The Capitol announced that they had extended financial support to the performers of Kabkaban Festival who will join in the upcoming Powerful Daegu Festival.

The contingent is also the sole group to represent Cebu, according to Sugbo News, the Capitol-ran media outlet.

Last Tuesday, May 9, the contingent paid Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia a courtesy visit before they flew out to South Korea on Wednesday, May 10.

Choreographers and performers of the Kabkaban Festival received an invitation from the organizers of the Powerful Daegu Festival to join the competition.

Carcar City’s local government, through its city council, sought assistance from the Capitol to fund their trip abroad, saying that additional funds may be hard to come by due to the ongoing African Swine Fever (ASF) crisis there.

Garcia also pledged to provide allowances for each of the 21-member team from her personal funds.

The Kabkaban Festival contingent was the big winner in the Sinulog sa Carmen 2023, and during the Sinulog sa Kabataan of the Sinulog Festival 2023 in Cebu City. They were also the champion in the 2022 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

Aside from the Kabkaban troupe, another Sinulog 2023 winner will be participating in this year’s Powerful Daegu Festival. The Omega de Saloneras of Bucas Grande Island were also invited to join the competition together with the Saulog and Sandugo Festival dancers of Bohol province.

The Omega de Saloneras won the the Sinulog 2023 Free Interpretation category.

