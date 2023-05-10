Sepak takraw: Player from Cebu bags silver medal in Chinlone men’s hoop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran sepak takraw player from Cebu Rheyjey Ortouste earned a silver medal in the Sepak Takraw/Chinlone men’s hoop event of the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Morodok Tecno National Stadium, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Ortouste, who is from Cebu City, joined fellow Filipino sepak takraw players in Jason Huerte, John-John Bobier, Joshua Bullo, Ronsited Gabayeron, and Vince Torno of the Pilipinas Sepaktakraw Federation Inc.

They finished their game with a total score of 660 which is 20 points behind gold medal winner Myanmar, which had 680 points.

Myanmar’s gold medal team was comprised of Aung Kyaw Moe, AUng Zaw, Kyaw Zayar Win, Than Zaw Oo, Thein Zaw Min, and Zin Ko Ko.

Meanwhile, Cambodia composed of Cheat Khemrin, Chorn Sokhom, Heng Rawut, Houth Sovoutha, Nom Hapchun, and Nuth Visal earned the bronze medal with 460 points.

1st sepak takraw medal of PH

The men’s hoops event was the first medal for the Philippines in the sepak takraw event. Cambodia already snagged four gilts, while Myanmar and Thailand each winning two gold medals, Laosm on the other hand, has one gold medal for the event.

The men’s hoops team of the Philippines are the same team that bagged back-to-back bronze medals in the 2017 and 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippines still has a chance to win a gold medal as seven events are still being competed until May 16. These events are men’s doubles, men’s team doubles, men’s team regu, women’s quadrant, women’s doubles, women’s hoops, and women’s team doubles.

