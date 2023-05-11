Suroy Suroy heads to western Cebu this June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo, the Capitol’s flagship tourism program, will kick off this June.

The Provincial Tourism Office confirmed that the third leg of this year’s Suroy Suroy would be in western Cebu.

Called ‘Explore the Midwest’, it will cover the towns of Aloguinsan, Pinamungajan, Balamban, Tuburan, Asturias, and Tabuelan, and the city of Toledo, said Maria Lester Ybañez, provincial tourism officer.

Further details, such as the dates, have yet to be finalized.

The provincial government is planning to hold at least five Suroy Suroy Sugbo excursions this year, as Cebu braces for ‘revenge travel’ after the COVID-19 lockdown.

This September, Ybañez said, Suroy Suroy would be in the island’s metropolitan area, which would include the three highly urbanized cities — Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue.

“This time, we will embrace Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu City,” Ybañez told reporters.

The fifth Suroy Suroy will be held this November, and it will cover all 22 towns and cities in the south.

Last April, at least 400 participants joined the Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo: Enchanting Camotes. It was a two-day trip that showcased the culture and heritage of all four towns there — San Francisco, Tudela, Pilar, and Poro.

