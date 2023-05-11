Destinations Life! Travel

Suroy Suroy heads to western Cebu this June

By: May 11, 2023
Colorful performances always await guests at every stop of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbu Southern Adventure 2019. (CDN File Photo)

Colorful performances always await guests at every stop of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbu Southern Adventure 2019. (CDN File Photo)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo, the Capitol’s flagship tourism program, will kick off this June.

The Provincial Tourism Office confirmed that the third leg of this year’s Suroy Suroy would be in western Cebu.

Called ‘Explore the Midwest’, it will cover the towns of Aloguinsan, Pinamungajan, Balamban, Tuburan, Asturias, and Tabuelan, and the city of Toledo, said Maria Lester Ybañez, provincial tourism officer.

Further details, such as the dates, have yet to be finalized.

The provincial government is planning to hold at least five Suroy Suroy Sugbo excursions this year, as Cebu braces for ‘revenge travel’ after the COVID-19 lockdown.

This September, Ybañez said, Suroy Suroy would be in the island’s metropolitan area, which would include the three highly urbanized cities — Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue.

“This time, we will embrace Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu City,” Ybañez told reporters.

The fifth Suroy Suroy will be held this November, and it will cover all 22 towns and cities in the south.

Last April, at least 400 participants joined the Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo: Enchanting Camotes. It was a two-day trip that showcased the culture and heritage of all four towns there — San Francisco, Tudela, Pilar, and Poro.

RELATED STORIES

Basket maker showcases talent, products in Suroy Suroy Camotes

Suroy-Suroy Sugbo: A chance to showcase Cebu’s best

/dbs

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Cebu province, Cebu Tourism, Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo, tourism
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.