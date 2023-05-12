Archival seeks ‘updated’ online data on COVID-19 infection and vaccination rate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has requested the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) to upgrade its online information services regarding COVID-19.

The council, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, approved the resolution that Councilor Nestor Archival proposed, asking the CHD to provide online information on the daily infection rate in the city and its daily vaccination rate.

The resolution also requested the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7) to upgrade its online information services regarding COVID-19 daily infection rate in Cebu Province and its daily vaccination rate.

Last May 3, 2023, the council conducted an executive session attended by the representatives of the DOH 7 and the CHD to appraise the council on why the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases placed Cebu under Alert Level 2.

Archival said during the executive session, it was found out that Cebu Province has a low vaccination rate contributing to the reason why Cebu Province as a whole is put under Alert Level 2.

“It is a common knowledge that since the downgrading in the status of COVID-19 restrictions, no reports were made public as far as COVID-19 cases of infection as well as vaccination conducted,” he said.

“However, it was disclosed that the City Health Department has its online information but is not updated,” he added, noting the need for the DOH 7 and the CHD to update these information online.

DOH 7 director Jaime Bernadas, in an earlier interview, also said that COVID-19 cases in the region have not increased in the past weeks or between the last weeks of April.

He, however, encouraged senior citizens to avail of the COVID-19 vaccines as Central Visayas has yet to achieve its 70 percent target for COVID-19 vaccination coverage among senior citizens.

