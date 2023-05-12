Laxa, taekwondo jin from Cebu, bags SEA Games poomsae gold
CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana taekwondo jin Aidaine Krishia Laxa won the gold medal in the women’s recognized poomsae team event of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Cambodia on Friday evening, May 12, 2023.
Laxa, who is a former student and athlete of the University of San Carlos (USC) and a bemedalled athlete of the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) Region 7 under Tony Del Prado, secured Cebu’s second gold medal in the SEA Games.
READ: Hermosa, Cebu triathlete, on winning SEAG gold: It was fun, challenging experience
Laxa teams up with Ninobla, Labayne
Last week, Cebuano triathlete Matthew Justine Hermosa bagged the gold medal in the aquathlon mixed relay event.
This time, it’s Laxa’s turn as she teamed up with Jocelyn Ortiz Ninobla, and Maria Nicole Labayne in the poomsae (form) event.
They wowed the judges in the well-choreographed routine and earned a total score 108.5 points. In their first pattern, Laxa and her teammates earned 54.3 points from the judges and their second pattern scored 54.2 points.
READ: SEA Games 2023: Patrick King Perez gets dream come true with poomsae gold
Malaysia 2nd, Thailand and Vietnam 3rd
Laxa is currently an athletic scholar and a third year political science student in the University of Santo Tomas (UST), and she is also a varsity taekwondo jin there.
Malaysia comprised of Lim Jia Wei, Nur Humaira Karim, and Nurul Hidayah Karim earned the silver medal with 108 points.
Meanwhile, Thailand and Vietnam tied for the bronze medal after both scored 107.5 points.
On the other hand, the Philippines’ men’s recognized poomsae team earned a silver medal.
