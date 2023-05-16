PTA’s Tony del Prado proud of achievements of two Cebuana taekwondo medalists in 32nd SEAG

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renowned taekwondo patron and chairman of the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) in Central Visayas said that he is proud of the achievements of two Cebuana medalists in the taekwondo event of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Cambodia.

Tony Del Prado had nothing but praises for both Aidaine Krishia Laxa and Nica Garces who won gold and bronze medals, respectively, in last week’s competitions.

Laxa won the gold medal in the women’s recognized poomsae team event together with Jocelyn Ortiz Ninobla and Maria Nicole Labayne.

Meanwhile, Garces earned a bronze medal in the women’s -46 kilogram kyurogi (sparring) event.

Both Cebuana athletes are products of local taekwondo tournaments and training programs set by the PTA Region 7 under Del Prado’s leadership.

“We’re so proud of Aidaine Laxa, she started in a club that I myself I established which is for a public school at the Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School, located near her house in Mambaling,” said Del Prado who recently hosted the 2023 Visayas Interschool Taekwondo Championships held in SM Seaside City Cebu.

“I’m very happy because we put a chapter there, and we’re able to produce good athletes, a SEA Games medalist, and now we have someone who has a SEA Games gold medal. I still remember when she transferred to UST to study political science and graduated in 2020. I would say her discipline being a taekwondo athlete, having started training at the age of 7, It’s something instilled in her.”

Del Prado said that Garces was as talented as Laxa.

“Nika, she’s a talented homegrown athlete, under Michael Realista who is also a member of the national team and who I consider as one of the top sparring coaches in the Philippines,” Del Prado concluded.

