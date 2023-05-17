Some schools to close in 2 months if ‘no permit, no exam’ ban is imposed – PACU

MANILA, Philippines— If a ban on “no permit, no exam” policy will be implemented, some schools will be able keep running only in the next two months once the new system is put into place.

This is the result of the study conducted by the Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities (PACU), in reaction to House Bill number 7584.

The measure seeks to prohibit educational institutions from implementing a rule that prevents students from taking tests if they have not been able to pay school fees.

The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (Cocopea) is using this outcome as basis for its opposition to the bill.

“Colleges and universities would run out of operating cash and would need to find external or other sources of financing (such as loans or savings) to cover their costs,” said Cocopea Chairperson Bernard Villamor.

“This is a huge blow from the average of 7.7 months of operating expenses the study’s 27 respondent schools are able to cover with current fees,” he said.

Cocopea maintained private schools must be able to demand the prompt payment of tuition, saying this practice is necessary to keep the institutions alive.

“These payments directly go towards capital expenditures and operating costs,” Villamor explained.

