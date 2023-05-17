Matteo Guidicelli says Sarah Geronimo’s parents still don’t talk to him, reveals attempts to visit them

Matteo Guidicelli admitted that he still has no communication with his parents-in-law, disclosing that there were “several instances” in which he and his wife Sarah Geronimo attempted to visit her parents’ house.

Guidicelli opened up about his relationship with Sarah’s parents, Divine and Delfin, in an interview for “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Monday, May 15.

“They are my mother-in-law and father-in-law. I want to respect them the best way possible, and I just wish one day everything will be OK because I know how much they love Sarah and I know how much Sarah loves them,” he told show host Abunda.

“We’re civil—I’d like to believe so. I pray every day for strength, wisdom and humility na hopefully one day maging OK ang lahat for Sarah’s peace of mind,” Guidicelli added.

When asked whether it is true that the couple once visited the village where her parents reside but were denied entry, Guidicelli initially quipped that he did not remember such instance.

“Is it true that you actually attempted to go to their house?” Abunda asked again, to which Guidicelli answered, “There are several instances but to speak about it in detail—it’s best to keep it private [out of] respect for them.”

“They’re my in-laws and I wish to love them for Sarah’s sake and for the family’s sake,” he noted.

Guidicelli then disclosed that Sarah has an open communication with her parents, but it is not the case for him as they are still not on speaking terms with him. Despite this, Guidicelli underscored that he is hopeful that they will reconcile in the future, noting how anything is possible with a “pure heart.”

“At the end of the day, it’s so important to realize how much we should honor our parents through thick or thin. Whatever happens in life, they are our parents and they brought us to life.”

Guidicelli also spoke about his and Sarah’s plan to have children “in God’s time” and regarded it as their “ultimate goal.” When asked how many children he wants, Guidicelli responded, “The more, the merrier.”

During the interview, Guidicelli also addressed the supposed rift between Sarah and dance group G-Force’s creative director Georcelle Dapat-Sy, saying that things just “didn’t pan out” for them.

While he did not disclose any specific reason behind the rift, Guidicelli said that G-Force’s presence in Sarah’s recent 20th showbiz anniversary concert “would have been nice.”

“Maybe in another time. Whatever discussion or whatever little things here and there will be mended kumbaga for the future,” he said.

Guidicelli also dismissed rumors that he was the one “who pushed Sarah into making decisions” of supposedly parting ways with Georcelle. He further stressed that he does not push his wife to do things, but he stands beside her.

“Sarah wanted to create greatness, develop greatness, go forward, produce beautiful things with everybody since day one,” he stated. “But again, hopefully maayos kung anuman ito.”

