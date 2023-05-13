Sarah Geronimo gives heartfelt tribute to Daddy Delfin, Mommy Divine during 20th anniversary concert

A visibly emotional Sarah Geronimo expressed her love for her parents, Delfin and Divine, during her 20th showbiz anniversary concert Friday, May 12, which included a heartfelt rendition of Wency Cornejo’s “Habang May Buhay.”

Despite a seeming fall-out with her parents, Geronimo gave a heartfelt tribute to them, saying it was her Daddy Delfin who inspired her passion for music, as seen in a video by fan account @marygracekhu uploaded on Tiktok.

READ: Sarah Geronimo asks parents for forgiveness for ‘life decisions’

“[My father] taught me to dream big,” she said. “Ang kanyang pagmamahal sa musika has greatly influenced me. As a kid, ‘yung mga musika na pinapatugtog niya every Sunday. He has introduced me to different kinds of music.

The singer-actress also shared that her father taught her how to work hard to achieve her dreams despite the challenges in life.

“He taught me to work hard. He has trained me. Naalala ko po, every morning at nine o’clock, bumabangon kami. Gustung-gusto ko pong bumabangon nang umaga para mag-ensayo. Pinapaakyat niya po ako sa lamesita namin at dun po ako nagpe-perform, na ang feeling ko po, yun ang stage ko,” she said.

“Ang gamit ko pa n’un [pang-minus one] ay cassette tapes, ayaw ko po n’un. Gusto ko ng original. Siya po ang nagturo sa akin na maging matatag, malakas, lalong-lalo na po sa pagharap sa laban ng buhay. Tatay Delfin, mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal kita. Para sa’yo ‘to, Tay. Love you, Daddy,” she further said.

Fans then cheered for the “You Changed My Life” star as she did a gut-wrenching rendition of “Habang May Buhay.”

Pictures of the singer-actress’ fondest memories with her parents were also shown during her performance.

“Love you, Ma. Love you, Daddy,” a tearful Geronimo said as she finished her song.

While it seems that Sarah, Divine and Delfin have yet to patch up their estranged relationship, the singer-actress thanked her parents during a 20th showbiz anniversary celebration with her husband Matteo Guidicelli and head of Viva Communications Vic del Rosario in March.

The estrangement can be rooted back to Geronimo’s secret wedding with Guidicelli, which sparked various showbiz reports back in 2020 owing to a supposed disapproval shown by her mother, Divine.

RELATED STORIES

Matteo writes heartfelt message to Sarah’s parents

Limits of parents’ concerns: The Sarah and Matteo Wedding

Sarah Geronimo returns: ‘More authentic, more sincere Sarah’