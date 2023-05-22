Cebu Daily Newscast: Fast craft, cargo vessel figure in sea collision near Mactan bridge

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, May 22.

Several passengers on board a fast craft were injured after they figured in a collision with a cargo vessel at sea on Sunday afternoon, May 21, as they were sailing along the Mactan Channel, according to one of its passengers, Sio Montegrande Donayre.

Based on initial reports from the Philippine Coast Guard in Ormoc (PCG-Ormoc), the fast craft, owned and operated by SuperCat Ferry Corporation, had 185 passengers on board.

Twelve people were killed Saturday in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where football fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, police said.

Authorities said initial reports pointed to a crush of fans who tried to enter Cuscatlan Stadium in the Central American country’s capital San Salvador to watch a match between teams Alianza and FAS.

The Heat will look to continue their winning ways at home and push the Boston Celtics to the brink of elimination on Sunday when their Eastern Conference finals series shifts to Miami.

The eighth-seeded Heat have won all five of their home games in the playoffs thus far. They also have backed the second-seeded Celtics into a corner by winning the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Boston.

A tropical storm spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility, which was given the international name Mawar, may enter the country next week, the weather bureau said on Saturday.

For now, the tropical storm has no direct effects yet on the country with the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) bringing rains in several parts of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

RELATED STORIES

Fast craft fire started in engine room, authorities say

2 sea vessels collide near Tampi Port in Negros Oriental

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP