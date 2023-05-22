Senior bowlers top SUGBU bowling shootout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior bowlers shone in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout Tournament last Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

This after, Nestor Ranido, Roger Asumbrado, and Chris Ramil emerged as the top three bowlers in the tournament, whose ages range from 50 to 65.

Ranido, who showed the way for the senior bowlers, finished the four-game series with a total of 836 pinfalls to emerge as the champion of the tournament. He averaged 209 pinfalls in his campaign. He scored 202 pinfalls in the third game which served as his best performance.

Asumbrado placed second with 802 pinfalls followed by Ramil with 783 pinfalls.

Bowler of the month spot

Ranido, Asumbrado, and Ramil all clinched a spot in the SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” tournament which is slated on May 28, 2023, at the same venue. They will go up against 16 other keglers for the title.

Previous shootout champion Ted Convocar settled for fourth place with 781 pinfalls, while another senior bowler Marvin Sevilla claimed the fifth spot with 774 pinfalls.

The sixth to 10th placers in the tournament were Vivian Padawan (729), Geff Buyco (720), Mel Fines (719), Dory Enoveso (714), and Rey Velarde (696), respectively.

