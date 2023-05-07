Rey Velarde rules SUGBU Bowling Shootout tournament on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Rey Velarde ruled the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout tournament on Sunday, May 7, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The veteran Velarde finished the four-game series tournament with a total of 837 pinfalls. Velarde banked on his game four performance wherein he scored 217 pinfalls which was his highest so far. He also had 10 handicap points, enough to outmatch the 14 other bowlers.

Claiming the second spot was senior bowler Tess Regino who had 797 total pinfalls. Regino still had a good finish despite having a generous 33 handicap points.

Rounding off the top three was Luke Bolongan, SUGBU’s “Bowler of the Month” for March. Bolongan finished his campaign with 775 total pinfalls.

It can be recalled that Bolongan etched a huge milestone in his bowling career when he scored a very rare perfect 300-pinfall game during the 18th Dagupan Association of Tenpin Bowlers, Inc. (DATBI)-National Bowling Tour (NBT) Invitational Open Championships held at the CSI Mall in Dagupan City last April.

However, Bolongan’s prowess didn’t work on Sunday after Velarde outplayed him and the rest of the competitors of the tournament.

The victory, guaranteed Velarde a slot for SUGBU’s monthly bowling championships.

The fourth to 10th placers in the tournament were Chris Ramil (764), MJ Villa (762), Mel Fines (745), Romy Mauro (736), Ted Convocar (710), Aui Padawan (706), and Dory Enoveso (705), respectively.

The next bowling shootout tournament is on May 14.

