WATCH: A close encounter with a tiger shark in Malapascua, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Malapascua Island is known for its world-renowned diving spots and its pristine white beaches.

The thresher sharks are the island’s most prized creatures that have been attracting local and foreign tourists for years now.

Recently, another type of shark has been spotted in the island’s waters, the tiger shark.

The tiger shark is known to be one of the aggressive kinds of sharks in the world.

But in this close encounter shared by diver, photographer and videographer Aubry Ybañez Lerio, it shows how calm these sharks can be.

WATCH IT HERE:

CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH A TIGER SHARK IN MALAPASCUAWATCH: Diver, photographer, and videographer Aubry Ybañez Lerio shares one of his best moments as a diver, which was when he got to see up close a tiger shark in the waters of Malapascua Island in Cebu. Lerio was already 13 to 14 meters deep in one of the island’s famous dive spots, Monad Shoal, when a tiger shark, believed to be one of the most aggressive types of sharks in the world, appeared. Nature is indeed beautiful! So, ready na mo mo dive with a tiger shark sa Malapascua, Siloys? 📹: Aubry Ybañez Lerio via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, May 21, 2023

“It was my first time. It was a little bit uncomfortable because Tiger sharks are the second most aggressive sharks. And it feels surreal to see the tiger shark up close. It’s one of my bucket list as a licensed scuba diver,” said Lerio.

Lerio, together with his diving group, were already 13-14 meters deep. They waited for around 20 minutes before they were graced by the tiger shark.

According to the local divers in the island, this tiger shark was just the small one. They also spotted a bigger one lurking in the waters off the coast of the island.

“Usa ra among nakita pero naa pa daw mas bigger ato,” added Lerio. (We only saw one but locals say there’s a bigger one.)

This sighting could excite adventure junkies who want to see this beautiful creature up close.

Let this sighting be a reminder for everyone to always take care of mother nature so we can still see more of these amazing creatures in our waters.

Malapascua is an island at the northernmost tip of mainland Cebu.

