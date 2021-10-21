Dynamic Herb players demoralized by postponements of season opening

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s very own Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club is clinging on to their diminishing hope after the tip-off of the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2021 season was rescheduled again.

This time, the PFL 2021 season is moved from October 27 to the first week of November.

The league has been rescheduled since August due to the restrictions brought by the sudden uptrend in COVID-19’s delta variant.

Ironically, other professional sports leagues in the country successfully organized their respective bubble setups by following the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force, Games and Amusement Board, and the Philippine Sports Commission, and approved by the concerned local government unit.

The league is happening at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) national training center in Carmona, Cavite, which is currently under Alert Level 3 until the end of the month.

However, pro sports such as the PFL are allowed to hold their tournaments provided they follow the government’s guidelines.

The numerous postponements have greatly affected the team’s morale says club head coach, Oliver “Bingbing” Colina who said he finds it difficult to keep the team motivated if the PFL continues to move its tip-off.

“I feel bad for the players because they are all down, motivation is low, but we the coaches and management are doing our best to keep them motivated and uplift their spirits,” said Colina.

Undeniably, frustration is brewing in the club, especially that it is new and players are raring to play after more than a year of having no matches.

However, Colina said that he makes sure that with the help of the rest of the staff, they keep the players thinking positively.

Amidst the setback, the players still managed to keep themselves prepared and in tip-top shape.

If it were up to Colina, the PFL should push through with Season 2021 because all clubs have done their best given the circumstances to prepare, and it is too late to cancel the season.

Colina also planned to conduct team-building activities outside their home pitch to keep the morale high among his players.

Asked if the club is prepared for the eventuality of the 2021 season being scrapped, Colina said they have not discussed that scenario yet.

“We are not into that mindset yet, but if it gets to that point, then we will have to let the players go home and maybe come back next year,” ended Colina. /rcg

