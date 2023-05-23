Lapu police target faster response time to crimes of 5-10 mins

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu police are setting a much faster time in responding to crimes as part of improving their comprehensive patrol plan.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) director Police Colonel Elmer Lim said they are now setting their sights on responding to crimes within five to ten minutes.

He said that they will be conducting simulation exercises to achieve this efficiently and effectively.

“Atoa napod nang i-simex nga ma-attain gyud nato ang five to ten minutes, especially traffic, makalusot na sila nga makaabot sila sa area nga naay problema,” Lim said.

Lim added that they will also install a global positioning system (GPS) on their vehicles, motorcycles, and even urban patrollers to constantly monitor their locations.

“Atong mga patrol vehicles naa naman na silay GPS, so makita na nato, as to the GPS location nila. Command and control nato atong ayuhon,” he added.

Last week, LCPO received four motorcycles and eight mountain bike bicycles from the city government to boost police visibility and response time.

Lim said that these additional assets are very helpful, especially in improving the police presence in the community. /rcg

READ:

3-min response to crimes within Metro Manila via PNP-NCRPO S.A.F.E. alert app

Police adjusting crime responses to address shootings in Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP