Gab Valenciano sugatan matapos maaksidente sa US; nabangga ng SUV, tumilapon sa highway

TUMILAPON ang sinasakyang motorsiklo ni Gab Valenciano matapos mabundol ng SUV na tumatakbo ng 75 mph sa freeway sa Amerika na hindi binanggit kung saan.

Base sa mga larawang ipinost ni Gab sa Instagram ay nagtamo siya ng maraming galos sa braso at binti nang dahil sa kinasangkutang aksidente.

“Trigger Warning: Blood,” ang simulang pagbabahagi ni Gab.

“Last Tuesday, my Tito Ranier and I spoke about me speaking and sharing my testimony in his church.

“A couple of moments after I left to go to him, this happened. I got side swiped on the freeway by an suv at around 75mph which launched me a good 70ft away from the collision.

“I was in full gear but because of the force of the impact and momentum, it burned through my jacket and pants,” kuwento ng anak nina Gary Valenciano at Angeli Pangilinan.

Sa tanang buhay ng anak ni Gab ay ngayon lang siya naaksidente at sa tagal na nitong gumagamit ng big bike na halos dalawang dekada na.

“This is the first accident in my entire life that I did not expect or see coming. Been riding for close to two decades and still, new unexpected experiences to learn from.

“I would like to say thank you to all the drivers and riders who stopped to help me by checking up, giving me water and food. Also exchanged numbers in case I needed assistance later on. Esp @pumpkin_600 who I just met due to this incident and he stopped and stayed with me for a bit. Thank you bro!

“I also want to commend all the firemen, police officers and EMTs who were professional, efficient and kind. I have never felt so safe after a major accident.

“Thank you also to all my friends, family and loved ones for all the messages of encouragement and love, here and in Manila. I love you all!!

“Lastly, I want to say thank you to my Tito Ranier who picked me up in the hospital and took care of me for the first few days.

“It’s been very tough moving around especially at night considering I have gashes on my lower and upper back, so sleeping has been tough too but all is well. Slowly but surely,” sabi pa ni Gab.

“Today is Sunday and by God’s grace, I was able to speak and share my life story. With my family by my side. In all things God works for the good of those who love Him. May God bless you all today and keep you and your loved ones safe out there. All is well in His name,” aniya pa.

Kaagad nag-message ang pinsan niyang si KC Concepcion, “Wait what? Did this happen after you texted me?? Get well soon Cuzz!!!”

Mensahe naman ng “TV Patrol” Star patroller na si Gretchen Fullido, “Praying for your speedy recovery @gabvalenciano (praying hands emoji).

Mula sa singer at aktor na si Jim Paredes, “OMG. Thank God you are safe. Ingat lagi pls. Close call.”

Say naman ng dating aktres na ngayon ay negosyante nang si Krista Ranillo, “Nino and I are praying for your recovery and healing brother!”

Ayon sa Vivamax actor na si Marco Gallo, “Hey gab, get well soon.”

Mensahe ng singer-actor at TV host na si Ogie Alcasid, “Bro glad you are ok.”

Ang payo naman sa kanya ni Martin Nievera, “Can you pls drive a car instead? Please?”

Sinagot ito ni Gab ng, “Kuys Recover welllll!!!!!!! Love uuuu!”

Matatandaang nitong Abril lang umalis ng bansa si Gab at emosyonal pa ang paalamanan nila ng magulang niyang sina Gary at Angeli.

