LOOK: CONGRATS SA NEW HOUSE, KIMMY! 🏠

May 23,2023 - 03:40 PM
Kim Chiu

Kim Chiu

Actress Kim Chiu happily shares photos of her new house which she calls “fruit of labor.”

“You truly deserve this,” a fan congratulates her. “All your hard work, patience and perseverance are now paying off.”

📸: Kim Chiu/Instagram

Kim Chiu

Cebuana actress Kim Chiu proudly poses by the pool of her new house.

/rcg

READ:

Xian Lim to Kim Chiu on 32nd birthday: ‘I love you and I’m crazy about you’

Kim Chiu returns to ‘It’s Showtime’ as sister Lakam recovers: ‘God is great, powerful’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: actress, Kim Chiu
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.