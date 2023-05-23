LOOK: CONGRATS SA NEW HOUSE, KIMMY! 🏠

Actress Kim Chiu happily shares photos of her new house which she calls “fruit of labor.”

“You truly deserve this,” a fan congratulates her. “All your hard work, patience and perseverance are now paying off.”

📸: Kim Chiu/Instagram

/rcg

READ:

Xian Lim to Kim Chiu on 32nd birthday: ‘I love you and I’m crazy about you’

Kim Chiu returns to ‘It’s Showtime’ as sister Lakam recovers: ‘God is great, powerful’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP