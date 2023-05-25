Cebu Daily Newscast: Celtics avoid sweep, beat Heat in Game 4

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, May 25.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration has downgraded Mawar into a typhoon category.

Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres said that Mawar weakened from super typhoon into a typhoon category at 8 a.m., May 24, but could regain its strength in the upcoming days.

Mawar is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday or Saturday.

In the NBA, Jayson Tatum collected 33 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Boston Celtics staved off elimination with a 116-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The second-seeded Celtics trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series heading into Friday’s Game 5 in Boston.

Five police officers assigned at the Mambaling Police Station in Cebu City have been relieved following accusations of kidnapping and rape.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas on May 9 filed complaints for kidnapping, rape and illegal use of drugs against the five active police officers and a civilian.

This was after an 18-year-old woman accused the policemen of abducting her and allegedly forcing her to use illegal drugs last September 2022.

Police in Alcantara town in southwestern Cebu confirmed arresting a foreigner accused in two hit-and-run incidents that claimed the life of a tri-sikad driver and injured a biker.

The suspect was identified as Kerry Lee Hemphill, an American national residing in Moalboal, the neighboring municipality of Alcantara.

