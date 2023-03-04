BPBL changes age limits to 2 new age groups for season 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a series of discussions, the organizers of the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) agreed to change the age limit of its two newly-added age groups for season two this year.

BPBL Commissioner Ron Camara who was in Cebu earlier this week announced that they were expanding the highly-successfull grassroots level basketball tournament by adding two new age groups.

These were initially 12-under and 15-under. However, upon discussions and suggestions from its regional coordinators, they finally decided it to 13-under and 16-under boys division.

The 13-under division will be open to players born in 2010, while the 16-under is exclusive to players born in 2007.

According to the league regional coordinators, adjusting the age groups allows more players and teams to compete in the tournament.

Besides the 13-under and 16-under, the boys and girls 18-under will remain in the tournament.

BPBL Season 2’s regional eliminations will go full swing this April.

Region 7 will have over 10 districts competing in the regional eliminations with a mission to defend the overall championship title won by Cebu City through the Abellana National School (ANS) girls basketball team, while the Sambag Dos-Future Basketball Academy settled as first-runners-up.

Bohol, Siquijor, Dumaguete, and the entire Cebu Island including Camotes will take part in the regional eliminations. Also, BPBL expanded to Leyte and other regions in the country which wasn’t able to compete in its inaugural season.

