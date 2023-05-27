Mandaue dad pushes bid to legalize ‘habal-habal’

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A City Councilor in Mandaue City is supporting the proposed plan on making the operation of “habal-habal” or motorcycle taxis legal.

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the committee on transportation, said that “habal-habal” were the mode of transportation of most residents living in interior portions of the city.

Lumapas said that it would be better to legalize their operation because it would not be possible to stop them either.

He said that it would be safer for commuters since it would be regulated.

READ: It’s time to legalize motorcycles as taxis – Poe

Right time to legalize habal-habal

“Para nako, it is the right time nga i-legalize na gyud nato kay para safety sa pasahero at the same time makita manggud nato ron nga perting traffic ang situation diri ron sa metro Cebu, so makatabang kaayo ang pagtransport sa mga pasahero through motorcycle,” said Lumapas.

Last Tuesday, May 23, during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Services, Senator Grace Poe Llamanzares, who chairs the committee, reiterated her support for the legalization of motorcycle taxis across the country.

She cited the results of a pilot study conducted by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), wherein majority of commuters were supportive of the alternative mode of transportation.

The plan is also well received by the habal-habal drivers in Mandaue City.

READ: Gov’t looking at motorcycle taxis for new jobs

Mandaue habal-habal drivers

Jason Tarona and Rafael Bongo said that they would be willing to apply or register and comply with all the requirements needed.

“Kami uyon mi ana. Kung unsay requirements, molukat mi, nga malegal para dili na gyud mahilabtan ba, kay kulba baya mi kay dili baya mi legal wala mi mapakita,” said Tarona.

(We agree with that. Whatever the requirements, we will get them, so that we will become legal transports so that we cannot be apprehended, we are always worried because we are not legal and we have nothing to show.)

“Mas maayo nga malegalize gyud para dili na maglisod og pangita og kwarta kay sulod-gawas na ang habal-habal ba,” said Bongo.

(It is good to legalize it so that looking for money for us will not be difficult.)

READ: TEAM works to educate elementary students in Mandaue in road traffic safety

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP