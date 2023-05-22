TEAM works to educate elementary students in Mandaue in road traffic safety

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Some elementary students in Mandaue City will be more aware of what to do while they are on the streets.

This is after the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will finish conducting the Basic Road Traffic Safety Education for elementary students in different schools in the city.

The program is conducted in cooperation with the Department of Education and aims to educate students to be more aware of what they must do while on the streets.

Pedestrian lane, traffic signal lights

Some of the topics discussed during these sessions were the pedestrian lane and traffic signal lights.

TEAM Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as said that the program started in January 2023, which the traffic agency targets to finish this year, and move on to high school students in 2024.

“Muingun na ni sila, dili pa pwede dira molabang, ari ta sa pedestrian. So, kita’ng mga ginikanan mura sad ta’ng ma-engganyo nga kahibawo man sad diay ni akoang anak, para musunod ta kay bawal man gyud ang molabang sa dili pedestrian,” said Jumao-as.

(They will now say that we won’t cross there, we’ll cross here in the pedestrian lane. So, we parents we are encouraged that our children now know how to follow traffic rules because not crossing on the pedestrian lane is really prohibited.)

Barangay safety officers

Moreover, Jumao-as said that they also continued to orient barangay safety officers about this and the traffic hand signals.

“Naa man guy usahay inyo’ng maobserbaran nga kanang naay lubong unya mo-escort ang tanod. So, kahibawo na sila unsaon paggiya ang driver ngadto sa highway,” he said.

(Sometimes, we can also observed that a tanod will escort a funeral procession. So they will also know how to guide the driver of the hearse in the highway.)

The TEAM wants to authorize barangay safety officers to issue citation tickets.

But Jumao-as said that these would only be for illegal parking to help the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit in maintaining obstruction-free roads.

/dbs

