Cebu Daily Newscast: Typhoon Betty weakens but flash floods, landslides may still occur due to habagat

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, May 1.

Typhoon Betty has slightly weakened as it moves over the Philippine sea east of northern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

Pagasa said in its 5 p.m. weather bulletin that flash floods and landslides will likely occur across the country, especially over the western portions of Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central, and Southern Luzon due to southwest monsoon or “habagat,” starting on Monday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order (EO) on the formation of an inter-agency committee, which will be tasked to address inflation and boost the country’s economy, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Sunday.

According to PCO, Marcos signed EO No. 28 last May 26, stating that the Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook (IAC-IMO) will be the Economic Development Group’s (EDG) advisory body “on measures that would keep inflation, particularly of food and energy, within the government’s inflation targets.”

With a dramatic, buzzer-beater from Derrick White, the Boston Celtics forced their NBA Eastern Conference Finals series with the Miami Heat to a winner-take-all game seven with a 104-103 win in South Florida on Saturday.

The Celtics became just the fourth team in NBA history to level a best-of-seven playoff series after trailing 3-0.

They will now have a chance on Monday to create an even more impressive milestone if they can become the first team to win a series after losing the opening three games.

Oscar Collazo makes history for becoming the first Puerto Rican boxer to become a world champion in less than 10 fights at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on Sunday, May 28 (May 27 U.S. time).

Collazo became world champion in the expense of Cebu-based Melvin Jerusalem, who was the defending World Boxing Organization (WBO) world minimumweight champion.

