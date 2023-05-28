Veteran bowler Marvin Sevilla is SUGBU ‘Bowler of the Month’ for May

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Marvin Sevilla clinched the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Bowler of the Month” title for May after ruling the tournament held on Sunday, May 28, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Sevilla, a veteran bowler, defeated eventual second placer Rene Ceniza in the championship match. Sevilla scored 181 pinfalls, while Ceniza had 163 pinfalls.

Sevilla, a retired banker banked on his 15 point handicap which helped him throughout his campaign. He pocketed a P10,000 cash prize, trophy, brand new bowling ball, and an all-expense sponsorship from SUGBU in the upcomifg 23rd Negros Open in Bacolod City next month.

During the competition, Sevilla, Ceniza and another senior bowler, Vivian Padawan, emerged as the top three qualifiers to the stepladder round.

Sevilla finished the qualifying round with 984 pinfalls at the top, while Ceniza had 952 pinfalls, and Padawan with 922 pinfalls. He automatically advanced to the championship round for topping the qualifying round.

Meanwhile, Ceniza and Padawan battled to earn the rights to face Sevilla in the championship round. Ceniza beat Padawan with 206 pinfalls over the latter’s 200 pinfalls.

Still, all three bowlers didn’t go home empty handed as they received cash prizes from SUGBU.

On the other hand, the fourth to 10 placers in the qualifying round were Mel Fines (903), Roger Asumbrado (898), Rey Velarde (890), Gefd Buyco (890), Aui Padawan (877), Chris Ramil (869), and Nestor Ranido ( 851), respectively.

