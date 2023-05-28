Lyricist-composer Lolito Go ibinuking ang mga nalalaman sa paghihiwalay nina Jason at Moira: Hindi ko na kasi ma-take…’

MATAPANG na naglabas ng kanyang mga nalalaman ang lyricist at composer na si Lolito Go tungkol sa paghihiwalay nina Moira dela Torre at Jason Hernandez.

Isang mahabang post ang mababasa sa kanyang Facebook account na may titulong, “Breaking my silence about the Jason-Moira breakup.”

Sa unang bahagi ng kanyang FB post inisa-isa ni Lolito ang lahat ng kanyang mga nalalaman tungkol sa pagkatao at pag-uugali ni Moira base na rin sa personal experiences niya with the ex-couple.

“Moira used to be a friend to me. Absentee ninang ni Ludwig. She was proxied by her whole family nu’ng binyag. We were from the same city–Olongapo. But we only got to know more about each other during the grand finals of Himig Handog 2017, kung saan naging grand winner ang kantang Titibo-tibo, na personal song namin ni Libertine.

“Doon na rin namin nakilala si Jason at iba pang malapit sa buhay nila. After Titibo-tibo, nagkaroon pa kami ng ilang song collaborations ni Moira. The most recent was the song for presidential bet Leni Robredo.

“Mind you, I was not paid a single penny for the songs I wrote. There was an instance pa nga na I was not even included in the credits sa Spotify. Kung hindi ko pa pinuna, hindi nya pa ire-rectify. (Rhyme intended.)

“May iba pang pagkakataon na nahahalata kong there’s something about Moira.

“Iniisip ko na lang, baka epekto ito ng stress dahil sa napakahectic nyang schedule. Or baka side effects ng mga meds nya for her conditions–pcos, psoriasis etc. (Which she publicly talks about naman.) In other words, I always gave her the benefit of the doubt.

“Di ko na mabilang kung ilang beses nya akong binigo sa lahat ng requests ko sa kanya, kahit pa para sa advocacies. I asked her kahit maikling video message for a Mental Health Awareness Campaign, which she allegedly champions, pero sineenzone nya lang ako. Iniisip ko na lang, baka she just couldn’t decide on her own,” pahayag ni Lolito.

Pagpapatuloy pa niya, “Fast-forward tayo sa hiwalayan. I have been itching to write about this a few months ago pa. Hindi ko na kasi ma-take ang pambabash ng publiko kay Jason. But Jason stopped me because he still wanted to protect Moira. Hindi totoo ang kantang Eme ni Moira na ‘wala naman akong kasalanan.’

“Jason took all the blame, took all the bashing, in the name of love. That’s how he was raised. To roll with the punches. To give the other cheek.

“Yes, nagkasala sya. Pero walang third party on Jason’s side. He never fell in love with anyone else. His only sin was he listened to the call of flesh and availed of illicit massage service because Moira couldn’t fulfill his sexual needs.

“And even before Jason confessed to his sin, Moira already wanted out. Dahil nakahanap na rin sya ng pamalit. Someone who will ‘dance in the rain’ with her and call her ‘binibini’. I’ll leave it to you to guess sino ang tinutukoy ko.

“Jason was mocked, wrongly accused and crucified while Moira was busy washing her hands and capitalizing on their breakup by writing awkward songs that only serve her interests and twisted sense of reality.

“Yes, you can say that Jason is also trying to capitalize on the breakup, but not for clout. It is predicated on his desire to restore the marriage. While EME is mockingly lashing out on Jason, ‘Ikaw Pa Rin’ is a lowkey, heartfelt song that puts Moira on the pedestal of treasured memories. See the difference?” litanya pa ng kaibigan ni Jason.

Dagdag pa niyang paglalarawan kay Jason, “Bilib ako sa lalakeng ito, because he carried on with his faith, he admitted to his sins and faced all the consequences. He did everything to win back Moira despite all the pushback. Samantalang yung isa, busy with grooming her image. Takot malaos.

“Despite all the things said and done, I was still hoping for a second chance for Moira and Jason. I’ve seen uglier and messier break ups. Kami mismo ng asawa ko, we experienced worse. But we held on.

“Napatatunayan na ni Jason that he is willing to do his part to restore the marriage. Napatunayan na ni Jason that he can withstand the torrent of insults and hate. He never once defended himself the past year from all the lies made up about him being gay, pumatol sa may asawa, may kabit, manggagamit etc.

“Fun fact, did you know that 95% of Moira’s hits were composed by Jason? Paubaya, Ikaw at Ako, Pabilin, EDSA, Patawad, Kumpas, Babalik Sayo, Saglit, and the list goes on. Now tell me sino ang manggagamit. He was willing to go down history as the only only bad guy, the only one who made a mistake ” aniya pa.

Sabi naman ni Lolito about Moira, “Despite what I said against Moira, I cannot discount the fact na nagsimula siyang mabuting tao. She’s just probably overwhelmed with success and the medications. I hope she can still find it in her heart to forgive.

“I hope mamayani sa kanya yung true nature niya na marahil ay nilamon na ng fame and fortune and everything that goes with it. (Sabi nga ni Freddie Mercury.)

“Ang pinakapunto ko rito, it’s easy for us to root for someone at the expense of another. Sobrang olats talaga ng cancel culture. We hated Jason so much without knowing the backstory. I feel sorry for his family. They didn’t deserve to be dragged into this mess. I pray for their healing. At sana lang, this issue can be mended privately, instead of this never-ending trial by publicity,” pagbabahagi pa ng songwriter.

Pahabol pa niya sa huling bahagi ng kanyang post, “Addendum: I edited out the “minor offense” part. Kasi I recognize the fact na kasal sila. My apologies.”

Bukas ang BANDERA sa magiging pahayag at reaksyon nina Moira at Jason hinggil sa napakahabang FB post ni Lolito Go.

