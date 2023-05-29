Family reunion made fun by a witty lady from Cagayan de Oro

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Family reunions are supposed to be fun, until certain questions that you have been trying to avoid are asked, which makes you start to feel awkward and want to leave the gathering ahead of the others.

I’m sure some of you can relate.

But Shaunna Acedo, a witty lady from Cagayan de Oro, made sure to make asking reunion questions very fun.

She came up with a very good idea to turn awkward situations into a memorable one.

Acedo, the eldest of three siblings and the only single one in the pack, came prepared for their family reunion held last May 20 by bringing a placard with her that would answer common reunion questions. And each of these question come with corresponding prices every time that she would have to answer these.

MANGUTANA PA MO? 😅LOOK: Shaunna Acedo from Cagayan de Oro City has a clever idea on how to address those awkward…

Curious of her pricing?

Kumusta naman ka dai? – P10 Nganung tambok naman kay ka? P500 Naa nakay uyab? P1,000 Nganung wa paka naminyo? P1,500 Kanus-a man ka maminyo? P2,500“

“ In every gatherings, I always get the questions I carried in the image. That time I thought I’d dish it back in a fun way – practically to capitalise on their curiosity or for them to stop asking instead. 😁,” she said.

Shaunna, 32, said the winning question for her that day was, “Kanus-a man ka maminyo?”

The question was asked at least five times, she recalled.

She could have earned a total of P20, 000 had her family members paid for every questions that they asked. But they did not.

“20k unta kung wa ko gì scam man sa akong family HAHAHAHA,” Shaunna shared.

Shaunna said she plans to come up with an even better plan in their next family reunion.

Fun and exciting, right?

