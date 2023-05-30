Jeo Santisima to face Japanese foe in OPBF featherweight title bout on Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Jeo “Santino” Santisima of the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Team and his opponent Hayato Tsutsumi of Japan passed the weigh-in for their Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) featherweight title bout tomorrow, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

During the weigh-in on Tuesday, May 30, Santisima of Aroroy, Masbate tipped the scales at 125.8 pounds, while Tsutsumi weighed in at 125.6lbs.

This will be the third time Santisima will be fighting in Japan. Santisima, a former world title challenger, has a record of 22 wins with 19 knockouts and five defeats.

In his Japanese campaign, Santisima has a win and a loss in bouts which all happened in 2022. Santisima beat Hiroshige Osawa via a fifth round technical knockout in August 2022, but lost to Toshiki Shimomachi in December of the same year by unanimous decision.

Still, Santisima, the stablemate of former WBO world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem, who recently lost to Oscar Collazo in the United States, has the upper hand in terms of experience.

Tsutsumi is a 23-year-old Japanese up-and-comer who has a very young professional record of two wins all by way of unanimous decision. He defeated Filipinos Jhon Gimeno and Pete Apolinar in his first two professional bouts.

Tomorrow, his mettle will be tested by facing a veteran in Santisima.

Still, Tsutsumi has a reputable amateur record of 88 wins and six losses, with 26 knockouts. He is also a gold medalist in the 2016 Youth World Championships in Russia.

