Visayan Electric inks ILP agreements with 4 mega companies

Participating companies in the ILP are requested to ‘de-load’ or reduce their power consumption during peak demand hours, allowing them to contribute to the overall grid stability. In return for their cooperation, these companies will be compensated by Visayan Electric.

Present during the contract signing were: SM Prime Group Asst. Vice President for Engineering and Design Development Operations – Visayas and Mindanao, Earl Ledonio; Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu assistant chief engineer, Cris Pimentel; Lucky Group Management & Dev Corporation’s (Gaisano Country Mall) Chief Financial Officer, Alexis Gaisano; and J. King and Sons Company COO, Susan King Bernardo.

Visayan Electric Asst. Vice President for Customer Services Engr. Daryl Bonbon thanked the companies for their voluntary involvement in the ILP, highlighting the importance of working together to make sure the Visayan Electric franchise area is ready when there are power supply issues.

SM Prime’s Ledonio, meanwhile, expressed his enthusiasm to be once again part of the distribution firm’s interruptible load program. “SM has always been supportive of Visayan Electric’s ILP ever since it started way back 2013, and we would like to thank them for reaching out to us and for giving us this opportunity to give back to the community,” he said.

Anticipating power supply issues after the DOE issued warnings early this year of possible yellow and red alerts in the Luzon and Visayas grid, as well as the forecasts of an El Nino, Visayan Electric started proactively urging companies and industry players to participate in its interruptible load program to ensure adequate power supply and lessen the possibility of implementing rotational brownouts in its franchise area.

Commercial and industrial customers who are interested to enroll in the ILP may get in touch with their respective Key Account Managers or get in touch with Visayan Electric through [email protected].